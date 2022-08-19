Art Museum in Iran Closes After Paper-eating Insects Found Under Frame

The Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art has closed temporarily and will undergo fumigation after a video went viral showing paper-eating insects crawling under the glass from of a work on display. State media announced on Thursday that the museum would close for two days. The closure announcement comes a day after the museum issued a formal apology for the incident and said that it had invited art experts to investigate the work and others hanging in the museum.

“Fortunately, this work was not damaged in any way and no insects were seen in other works of the exhibition either,” the museum said in a statement.

A minimalism exhibit featuring 120 works by 34 renowned contemporary international artists, had recently gone on display at the museum. The silverfish insects were seen crawling underneath the glass frame of a rare photo by the Bernd and Hilla Becher, German photographers.