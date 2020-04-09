Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli police man a checkpoint on a highway leading to Jerusalem on April 7 in preparation for a total intercity travel ban going into effect later in the day. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)
Headlines
Israel
curfew
coronavirus
Passover
Binyamin Netanyahu

As Curfew Ends, Israeli Cabinet to Discuss Extending General Lockdown

The Media Line Staff
04/09/2020

A 16-hour government-imposed curfew that prevented Israelis from congregating for the Passover Seder ended early Thursday morning, although a general nationwide lockdown remained in effect. While Israelis are once again permitted to leave their homes to purchase essential goods, those not engaging in critical work or responding to an emergency must stay within their local communities. Israel’s cabinet was reportedly set to hold a virtual meeting in order to discuss the possibility of prolonging a 60-hour ban on intercity travel, which is scheduled to be lifted on Friday at 7:00 a.m. local time. It comes as health officials raised the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to more than 9,700. As of Thursday afternoon, 79 people had died and well over 100 were being sustained by ventilators. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu earlier this week said that if Israelis abided by the latest guidelines, certain restrictions on movement could be relaxed following the conclusion of Passover on April 15.

 

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.