As First Phase of Iran Talks Concludes, Gaps Remain Regarding Strait of Hormuz, Lebanon

The first round of direct talks between the United States and Iran concluded in Islamabad on Saturday night, marking one of the highest-level engagements between the two countries in decades.

Islamabad-based official sources told The Media Line that, following the conclusion of face-to-face discussions, US and Iranian expert teams have exchanged written drafts on the issues under discussion.

The initial phase of these discussions lasted for two hours.

Face-to-face trilateral talks between the United States and Iran are taking place with Pakistan acting as mediator, marking a historic development. It is the highest-level direct engagement between Washington and Tehran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Mohammad Gulzari, spokesperson for the Iranian government’s Information Council, said that, in the presence of Pakistani mediators, Iranian and US experts are exchanging written drafts on the issues under discussion.

According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, he said that since Saturday morning, various Iranian committees have held multiple meetings, reviewed different positions, and announced full coordination ahead of the start of negotiations.

Gulzari added that the talks began following developments on the ground, including efforts to confirm a cessation of attacks on Beirut, continued coordination with Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, warnings over ceasefire violations, and the issue of unfreezing Iran’s assets.

Both delegations initially held separate meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before moving into direct engagement.

No final agreement has been announced so far, though officials have described the talks as serious and focused.

Meanwhile, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Sunday night that “after in-person expert talks, the American delegation has hindered the progress of the process by its recurring excessive demands.”

The Tasnim report, however, fails to detail the the nature of the US team’s “excessive demands.” The mediator also has not released similar reports.

The consultations are still ongoing, but Iran insists on preserving its military achievements and emphasizes that the rights of the Iranian nation must be ensured. The issue of the Strait of Hormuz faces is the source of serious disagreement between the two sides.

Pakistan is hosting and mediating the negotiations, which are aimed at turning a fragile two-week ceasefire into a more lasting agreement. The ceasefire, reached earlier this week after more than a month of conflict, has halted active fighting but remains uncertain amid broader regional tensions, including developments in Lebanon and concerns over the Strait of Hormuz.

This round follows earlier indirect contacts held in other locations. US officials have warned of potential escalation if no agreement is reached, while also signaling cautious optimism. Iranian officials have maintained firm positions, including demands related to sanctions and security guarantees.