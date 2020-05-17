Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Images of Mohammad Makhlouf with his cars and airplanes. (Twitter)
News Updates
Syria
Rami Makhlouf
Syriatel
deadline
License
Mohammad Makhlouf
Bashar al-Assad

Assad Cousin Defiant, Won’t Give Up Largest Syrian Telecom Firm

The Media Line Staff
05/17/2020

Rami Makhlouf says he will flout a deadline Syrian authorities gave him to step down as head of the country’s top mobile firm, ignoring threats that they will revoke its operating license if he fails to comply. In a video posted to social media on Sunday, Makhlouf, a maternal cousin of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, said that bringing down Syriatel would be “catastrophic” for the country’s economy. Owing to this and two previous videos posted on social media, the tycoon has been in open warfare with Assad, seen by analysts as being in desperate need of cash to finance the rebuilding of a country that has to a great degree been destroyed by more than nine years of civil war. Makhlouf claims that Syriatel and other assets in his vast real estate, construction and oil empire have already been financing a large percentage of the government war effort, and does not understand why he is being singled out. For the past several months, his son, Mohammad, has brought heavy criticism on the family for posting photos of himself posing with airplanes and luxury cars as millions in the country remain uprooted due to years of battles.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.