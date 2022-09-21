Assailant Found Dead After Killing Elderly Israeli Woman in Suspected Terror Attack

Israel Police on Wednesday said they had found in Tel Aviv the body of a Palestinian man believed to have killed an elderly woman in the suburb of Holon the day before. The suspected killer apparently died by suicide, police said.

After an extensive manhunt, the body of 28-year-old West Bank resident Mousa Sarsour was found hanged in an abandoned building in downtown Tel Aviv, some 7 km from where the murder of 84-year-old Shulamit Rachel Ovadia took place, the police said.

Ovadia’s body was found close to her home on Tuesday night. She was pronounced dead by the Magen David Adom emergency medical service. Security camera footage from the area showed a man thought to be Sarsour approaching her from behind and striking her on the head and then fleeing.

Sarsour, who worked in construction near the Holon residence of the victim, had a work permit for Israel and crossed into Israel from the West Bank through the Eyal crossing on Tuesday night, according to reports.