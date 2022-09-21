Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Assailant Found Dead After Killing Elderly Israeli Woman in Suspected Terror Attack
Israeli police officers and an emergency medical responder stand at the Tel Aviv site where Mousa Sarsour, suspected of killing Shulamit Rachel Ovadia, 84, the previous day, died in an apparent suicide, on Sept. 21, 2022. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images). Inset: Sarsour, in photo released by Israel Police.
News Updates
terrorism
Israel
murder

Assailant Found Dead After Killing Elderly Israeli Woman in Suspected Terror Attack

The Media Line Staff
09/21/2022

Israel Police on Wednesday said they had found in Tel Aviv the body of a Palestinian man believed to have killed an elderly woman in the suburb of Holon the day before. The suspected killer apparently died by suicide, police said.

After an extensive manhunt, the body of 28-year-old West Bank resident Mousa Sarsour was found hanged in an abandoned building in downtown Tel Aviv, some 7 km from where the murder of 84-year-old Shulamit Rachel Ovadia took place, the police said.

Ovadia’s body was found close to her home on Tuesday night. She was pronounced dead by the Magen David Adom emergency medical service. Security camera footage from the area showed a man thought to be Sarsour approaching her from behind and striking her on the head and then fleeing.

Sarsour, who worked in construction near the Holon residence of the victim, had a work permit for Israel and crossed into Israel from the West Bank through the Eyal crossing on Tuesday night, according to reports.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.