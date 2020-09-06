Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Assailants Ram, Stab Police Officers in Tunisia
Tunisian forensic specialists investigate the site of Sunday’s early-morning attack against two gendarmes in the seaside city of Sousa. (Bechir Taieb/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Tunisia
Soussa
ramming
stabbing
gendarmes
assailants killed
responsibility
Arab Spring
stable government
Middle East

Assailants Ram, Stab Police Officers in Tunisia

The Media Line Staff
09/06/2020

Three attackers drove their vehicle into two gendarmes patrolling Tunisia’s seaside city of Soussa early Sunday morning, and then stabbed them before making off with their weapons and police vehicle. One of the gendarmes died in the 6:40 am attack. The assailants were apprehended in another neighborhood of Souse, about 85 miles south of the capital Tunis, before being shot and killed. No organization immediately claimed responsibility. In June 2015, a student who had proclaimed allegiance to Islamic State calmly walked along a beach shooting and killing sunbathers before reaching a hotel pool, where he opened fire again and tossed a hand grenade. In all, he killed 38 people, including 30 British citizens, before being shot dead by police. Tunisia has maintained a state of emergency ever since. The country has been in the news of late primarily due to its inability to maintain a stable government, with the third attempt to swear in a governing coalition succeeding last week following elections in October. Tunisia is the only country to have undergone the so-called Arab Spring of 2011 to emerge with a peaceful transition to democracy, although the country is still bitterly divided.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.