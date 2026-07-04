Assassination Concerns Keep Mojtaba Khamenei From Father’s Funeral 

Iranian security officials have barred Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei from attending the funeral of his father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, after determining that a public appearance could expose him to a potential assassination attempt, the New York Times reported.

The newspaper, citing two members of the Revolutionary Guards and an individual involved in organizing the funeral, reported that Mojtaba Khamenei wanted to attend the ceremonies and personally recite the funeral prayer over his father’s body. Security officials, however, rejected the request because they feared Israel could target him or use the event to identify his location.

Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen publicly since Ali Khamenei and several members of his family were killed in an airstrike on Feb. 28.

Iran has meanwhile begun a series of funeral events for the former supreme leader. Iranian state media reported Friday that Ali Khamenei’s body was transferred to the Imam Khomeini complex in Tehran, where coffins containing his remains and those of several relatives have been placed on public display ahead of ceremonies scheduled from July 4 through July 9.

Authorities expect the multi-city funeral events to attract millions of mourners.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has invited foreign leaders and official delegations to participate in the funeral and burial ceremonies. The Times of India reported that invitations were sent to Russia, China, India and Pakistan.

Iranian officials also issued a warning to the United States and Israel against carrying out military action during the funeral period.

Ali Abdollahi, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said in a statement carried by state media: “We warn the enemies of Iran, especially the US and the Zionist regime (Israel), to avoid any miscalculation and ⁠to think about the harsh retaliation our armed forces would make to any threat and aggression against our country.”