Assassination Plot Against Syrian President Foiled Through Syria-Iraq Intelligence Coordination

A senior Arab source informed The Media Line that a suicide bombing attempt targeting Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Damascus was thwarted.

The source, who is closely tied to decision-making circles in both Saudi Arabia and Syria, said specialized security agencies, in coordination with Iraqi intelligence, managed to uncover the plot and arrest several suspects linked to the Islamic State (IS) before they could execute the attack.

He added that Iraqi authorities provided Damascus with detailed intelligence, including audio recordings and encrypted communications, which played a crucial role in preventing the operation.

According to the source, the attackers intended to destabilize internal security and provoke sectarian unrest by targeting the head of state during a sensitive time, as Syria works to rebuild its institutions following recent political changes.

He emphasized that the success of this joint security operation demonstrates that regional cooperation can effectively foil terrorist plots.

The incident comes just months after President Ahmed al-Sharaa took office, following the collapse of the previous regime and the flight of Bashar Assad—an event widely regarded as a watershed moment in Syria’s political history.

Al-Sharaa, a prominent figure who rose through the opposition, assumed power during a transitional period focused on restoring stability and rebuilding national institutions after years of conflict.

From the outset of his presidency, al-Sharaa has prioritized the fight against terrorism and extremism, repeatedly affirming that the new Syria will not tolerate a return to chaos or a resurgence of extremist elements.

He has consistently highlighted cooperation with neighboring countries—particularly Iraq—as a cornerstone in confronting the ongoing IS threat, which continues efforts to regroup in certain border regions.

On the international front, President al-Sharaa is preparing for an upcoming trip to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

He is expected to deliver a speech outlining Syria’s transitional path, presenting his government’s vision for counterterrorism and national reconstruction, and appealing to regional and global partners to support efforts aimed at stability.

Observers believe the successful prevention of the assassination attempt boosts the image of Syria’s new leadership as capable of defending its leadership and capital from terrorist threats.

It also strengthens President al-Sharaa’s position ahead of his UN address, where he is likely to cite this security success as evidence of his government’s competence despite the complex challenges it faces.

A Syrian security source told The Media Line that investigations into the network behind the plot are ongoing and that heightened security measures can be expected in the coming period. These efforts will accompany the political track led by President Al-Sharaa to restore Syria’s regional and international stature.