At INSS Conference, Ambassador Huckabee Warns Antisemitism, Iran and Hamas Threaten Both US and Israel 

Ambassador Mike Huckabee spoke at a high-level conference on Monday hosted by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) in Tel Aviv. Speaking with Dr. Jesse R. Weinberg, research fellow and coordinator at INSS, he addressed growing antisemitism, US domestic trends, military aid to Israel, Iran, Gaza and Hamas, as well as Syria and Lebanon.

Ambassador Huckabee said the Trump administration views the fight against antisemitism, Israel’s security, and regional stability as interconnected priorities, warning that misinformation, social media radicalization, and unresolved security threats pose growing dangers both to Israel and to the United States.

He described the Hanukkah-night terror attack in Sydney as part of a wider global pattern targeting Jewish communities, and noted that President Trump has elevated the issue by appointing a dedicated envoy to combat antisemitism, Rabbi Yehuda Kaplun, signaling that “this is a priority” for the administration. Ambassador Huckabee added that concern is also rising in Congress as violence and rhetoric escalate, including on US campuses.

Addressing slogans such as “from the river to the sea,” Ambassador Huckabee said many protesters “have no idea what they’re talking about,” describing the phrase as “a call for the annihilation of Israel.” If people do understand its meaning, he said, “it’s even more disturbing.”

On declining bipartisan support for Israel, Huckabee pointed to a generational divide fueled by social media. “Social media … is a sewer,” he said, arguing younger Americans are absorbing distorted narratives that portray Israel as the aggressor. Israel, he stressed, remains “the only real democracy in this entire part of the world,” with freedoms absent elsewhere in the region. He described the problem not as a lack of capacity but a lack of accurate information: “It’s a data problem.”

Turning to military cooperation, Ambassador Huckabee said US policy on Israel’s qualitative military edge “has not changed” and remains embedded in US law. He urged accelerating renewal of the 10-year security assistance memorandum of understanding, noting that the partnership benefits Washington as much as Jerusalem. “This is not a one-way partnership,” he said, adding that US aid is spent on American-made systems and generates massive returns through shared research and battlefield-tested technology, particularly with platforms like the F-35.

On Iran, Ambassador Huckabee said policy decisions rest with the White House but emphasized that President Trump has been consistent: “Iran is never going to enrich uranium and they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon.” He warned the threat extends beyond Israel, saying Iran has spent decades chanting “death to Israel, death to America,” with the US as its ultimate target.

Regarding Gaza, Ambassador Huckabee said dismantling and disarming Hamas is central to President Trump’s peace plan. “If you don’t get rid of Hamas, how are you going to rebuild?” he asked, stressing Hamas “will have no future in Gaza” and must release all hostages.

Ambassador Huckabee said diplomatic progress with Syria is possible if Israel’s security is guaranteed, while in Lebanon, he called for patience as the Lebanese armed forces gradually assume greater responsibility against Hezbollah. He said Israel’s goal remains simple: secure borders and the ability for displaced communities to return home safely.