The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
At Least 10 Killed in Bomb Attack on Kabul Mosque
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, left, says no revenge will be taken against former soldiers and government members and women will have rights during the Taliban's first press conference in Kabul on Aug. 17, 2021 following the group's stunning takeover of Afghanistan. (Hoshang Hashimi / AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Mosque
Kabul
attack
Taliban

At Least 10 Killed in Bomb Attack on Kabul Mosque

The Media Line Staff
08/18/2022

At least 10 worshippers were killed and dozens wounded in a bombing at a mosque in Kabul. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack during evening prayers on Wednesday at the Siddiquiya Mosque in the Kher Khanna neighborhood of northern Kabul. The attack was believed to have been carried out by a suicide bomber, The Associated Press reported, citing eyewitnesses. A prominent cleric was killed in the blast, named as Mullah Amir Mohammad Kabuli.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that there was an explosion and that there were dead and wounded civilians, but did not say how many. He tweeted that the Taliban government “strongly condemns” the explosion, and said the perpetrators of “such crimes will be caught and punished for their heinous deeds.”

The Islamic State has been targeting the Taliban for attacks since the Taliban took over Afghanistan a year ago.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.