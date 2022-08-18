At Least 10 Killed in Bomb Attack on Kabul Mosque

At least 10 worshippers were killed and dozens wounded in a bombing at a mosque in Kabul. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack during evening prayers on Wednesday at the Siddiquiya Mosque in the Kher Khanna neighborhood of northern Kabul. The attack was believed to have been carried out by a suicide bomber, The Associated Press reported, citing eyewitnesses. A prominent cleric was killed in the blast, named as Mullah Amir Mohammad Kabuli.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that there was an explosion and that there were dead and wounded civilians, but did not say how many. He tweeted that the Taliban government “strongly condemns” the explosion, and said the perpetrators of “such crimes will be caught and punished for their heinous deeds.”

The Islamic State has been targeting the Taliban for attacks since the Taliban took over Afghanistan a year ago.