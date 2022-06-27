At Least 12 Killed, Over 250 Injured in Toxic Gas Leak at Aqaba Port

At least 12 people are dead and more than 250 injured after a tank filled with chlorine gas, which is toxic, fell on Monday while being transported by a crane and exploded at the Aqaba port in Jordan, according to reports. Authorities sealed off the area after evacuating the injured to hospitals, while specialists dealt with the leak. Nearby areas also were evacuated; residents were ordered to seal their doors and windows and remain indoors.

Hundreds of people were treated in two state hospitals, one private facility and a field hospital, The New Arab reported. The injured are in “medium to critical condition,” Aqaba health director Jamal Obeidat told The New Arab.

Aqaba port is Jordan’s only marine terminal. The 25 tons of chlorine gas were being exported to Djibouti. Aqaba’s beaches, a major tourist attraction, were investigated after the gas leak. An investigation has been ordered into the incident.