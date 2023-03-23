At Least 13 Killed in Northwest Pakistan Earthquake

At least 13 people were killed and over 90 injured in both Pakistan and Afghanistan after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Afghanistan late on Tuesday. At least nine of the dead and 44 of the injured were in northwest Pakistan, and four of the dead and 50 of those killed were in Afghanistan. Houses and buildings were damaged in both countries, according to reports.

The earthquake was felt in Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, Reuters reported, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.