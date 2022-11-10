Donate
Turkey Arrests at Least 19 People for Islamic State Links
Islamic State
Turkey

The Media Line Staff
11/10/2022

Turkey on Wednesday arrested at least 19 people on suspicion of having connections to the Islamic State (IS) group. The state-run TRT television station reported that anti-terror police launched raids in the capital Ankara on foreign nationals suspected of involvement in the Islamist terrorist group, nabbing 12 suspects. Another four people were detained by Turkish security forces in the southeastern Batman province, the Istanbul-based Ihlas News Agency reported. Two more suspects – Syrian nationals who allegedly have links to IS  – were detained in the southeastern Sanliurfa province, and another Syrian IS suspect was arrested in central Kayseri province, Demirören News Agency reported.

