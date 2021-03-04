At Least 20 Migrants Drown En Route to Yemen

At least 20 migrants headed from Djibouti in East Africa to Yemen are dead after smugglers threw 80 of the refugees overboard, the International Organization for Migration reported.

The boat left for Yemen on Wednesday with 200 people on board. The smugglers began throwing them overboard after saying there were too many on board, Al Jazeera reported, citing a statement from the migration organization. Five bodies so far have been recovered. The report did not say where the migrants were from, though recent boats have brought migrants from Ethiopia and Somalia.