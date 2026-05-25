At Least 24 Killed After Explosives-Laden Vehicle Hits Train in Balochistan

At least 24 people were killed and more than 60 others injured after a powerful explosion struck a shuttle train near Chaman Phatak railway crossing in Quetta on Sunday, according to initial and conflicting official reports.

The blast occurred as the train was passing through the busy railway crossing, triggering panic in the surrounding area.

According to security sources, terrorists rammed a vehicle packed with explosives into a shuttle train at a railway crossing, causing a fire to break out in multiple coaches.

The impact caused massive damage to multiple coaches, while fire and smoke engulfed parts of the train shortly after the explosion.

Early statements varied, with some sources confirming a lower death toll, while Shahid Rind, the provincial spokesperson, told The Media Line that the number of casualties could rise as rescue operations continue and more critically injured victims are transported to hospitals.

According to Rind, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti is personally monitoring the situation.

A medical emergency has been imposed in the city’s hospitals, and all doctors, paramedical staff, and medical personnel have been called in for duty.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos following the blast, with emergency rescue teams transporting the injured to nearby medical facilities, where hospitals declared a medical emergency to cope with the sudden influx of patients.

Authorities confirmed to The Media Line that among the dead and injured were both civilians and security personnel, including women and children, though full identification of victims is still underway.

The banned militant group Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement, the group’s spokesperson said the operation targeted a train allegedly carrying Pakistani military personnel traveling from Quetta Cantonment, and described it as a planned assault.

That claim, however, has not been officially confirmed by the military or civilian authorities.

Security forces quickly cordoned off the area following the blast, launching an investigation into the nature of the explosion and the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Bomb disposal teams and forensic units were also deployed to collect evidence from the site, while railway operations in the area were temporarily disrupted.

Officials in Balochistan warned that the casualty toll could still rise, as several of the injured remain in critical condition. Authorities have not ruled out further updates as identification of victims and verification of reports continue.

The incident comes amid a long-running insurgency in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan, where separatist groups have repeatedly targeted security forces, infrastructure, and transport networks.

The region has continued to face recurring security unrest, marked by intermittent militant attacks and counter- operations by state forces.

Investigations into Sunday’s explosion are ongoing, and officials say more details will be released as the situation develops.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the incident, calling it a “cowardly act of terrorism” and reaffirming the government’s resolve to eliminate militancy in all forms. He said such attacks would not weaken the determination of the Pakistani state or its people.