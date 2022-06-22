At Least 280 Killed in Earthquake in Eastern Afghanistan

At least 280 people have been killed in an earthquake in eastern Afghanistan. The earthquake, which measured at a magnitude of 6, struck the Paktika province near the border with Pakistan. Rescuers were arriving by helicopter, The Associated Press reported, citing the state-run Bakhtar news agency. According to the report, at least 9- houses were destroyed in the earthquake and dozens of people are trapped in the rubble.

Tremors from the earthquake were felt over 500 kilometers, or 310 miles, by 119 million people across Afghanistan, Pakistan and India according to the European seismological agency, EMSC.

Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, tweeted: “A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province, killing and injuring hundreds of our countrymen and destroying dozens of houses. We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe.”