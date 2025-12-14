At Least 10 Killed, 12 Wounded in Shooting at Hanukkah Celebration in Sydney

Ten people are dead—including one of the gunmen—and at least 12 others have been injured after a mass shooting during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday, according to police briefings carried by Australian media. The attack struck a Chabad-linked family event marking the first night of the Jewish holiday that drew roughly 2,000 participants; police said one shooter was killed and the other was in custody, while the scene remained active due to an ongoing security operation.

New South Wales Police urged the public to avoid the area as investigators secured the beachfront, and emergency crews moved casualties to hospitals. In a public statement, police said: “The police operation is ongoing, and we continue to urge people to avoid the area. Please obey ALL police directions. Do not cross police lines.”

Officials later warned of an additional threat in the area, saying police were working to disarm what they described as an improvised explosive device. Emergency services continued moving in and out of the cordoned zone as the response expanded beyond the initial shooting scene.

Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, described the attack as deeply shocking. “This is the Jewish community at its best coming together to mark a happy occasion. If we were targeted deliberately in this way, it’s something of a scale that none of us could have ever fathomed. It’s a horrific thing,” he told Sky News, adding that his media adviser was wounded.

Jeremy Leibler, president of the Zionist Federation of Australia, told The Jerusalem Post that the community was reeling from the attack and had moved to a heightened state of alert. “The Jewish community is in shock. There were 2,000 members of the Jewish community celebrating Hanukkah, lighting the first candle together at Bondi Beach. We are at high alert,” he said.

From Jerusalem, President Isaac Herzog condemned the shooting and urged Australian authorities to confront antisemitism. “Our sisters and brothers in Sydney, Australia, have been attacked by vile terrorists in a very cruel attack on Jews who went to light the first candle of Hanukkah,” Herzog said. “We repeat our alerts time and again to the Australian government to seek action and fight against the enormous wave of antisemitism which is plaguing Australian society,” he added. Herzog also expressed solidarity with the victims, saying, “Our hearts go out to them…we pray for the recovery of the wounded, we pray for them, and we pray for those who lost their lives.”

Authorities have not publicly released a motive, and officials said further updates would follow as the investigation continues.