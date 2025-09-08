At Least 4 Killed, Dozens Wounded in Terror Shooting at Jerusalem’s Ramot Junction

At least four people were killed and at least 20 others wounded Monday morning when two terrorists opened fire at a bus and hitchhiking post at the Ramot Junction, the northern entrance to Jerusalem.

According to police, the gunmen launched their attack with a makeshift Carlo submachine gun, spraying bullets at civilians near a bus stop before one assailant reportedly boarded a bus. Security forces quickly responded, shooting both attackers, who were described as “neutralized” at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

Magen David Adom reported that five victims in serious condition were evacuated to hospitals in the capital. Others sustained light to moderate injuries and were also transported for treatment.

Emergency responders described the scene as chaotic, with victims lying unconscious on the roadside and sidewalk near the bus stop. Shattered glass covered the ground amid widespread destruction and confusion. Medical teams said they immediately began treating the wounded upon arrival, stabilizing casualties at the site before rushing them to hospitals for further care.

Police cordoned off access roads leading to the junction, deploying large forces under the command of the district chief to secure the area.

Photographs from the scene showed the Carlo weapon used in the attack. The improvised firearm, also known as the Carl Gustav, is typically produced in illegal workshops in the West Bank and has been used in numerous previous Palestinian attacks.

Officials emphasized that the rapid response by security personnel prevented even greater loss of life, as the assailants continued firing until they were stopped.

The incident marks one of the deadliest attacks in Jerusalem in recent months and left residents reeling as emergency crews worked through the morning to stabilize the wounded and clear the scene.

This is a developing story.