At Least 4 Palestinians Killed During Israeli Raid in Jenin

At least four Palestinians were killed early on Monday morning during a firefight with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Jenin.

The Israel Border Police officers entered Jenin to conduct the arrest of a Hamas operative wanted for alleged terror activities. Members of the Yasam – the Israel Police Special Patrol Unit and Border Police teams entered Jenin disguised as Palestinians to make the arrest. The security forces were fired on as they attempted to leave the city and returned fire, killing at least four and seriously injuring at least two others. The bodies of two of the dead are in the hands of the Israel Police, N12 reported.

A day of mourning and a general strike was called in Jenin for Monday.

It is the third time in two months that an Israeli arrest operation in Jenin led to such violence.