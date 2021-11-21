1 Israeli Killed, 3 Injured in Jerusalem Attack

One person was killed and three injured in a shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem. The attacker, who used a Carlo-style submachine gun, was shot dead by police forces. A second attacker attempted to stab security officers, before escaping the scene. The attack took place in Sunday morning at about 9 a.m. near the Chain Gate.

The dead shooter reportedly was disguised as a haredi Orthodox man. He was later identified as a resident of the Shuafat neighborhood of east Jerusalem; police said he was a known member of the Hamas terror organization. Hamas said in a statement after the attack that: “The holy city continues to fight against the foreign occupier, and will not surrender to the occupation.”

The attack on Sunday comes days after a Palestinian teen from east Jerusalem stabbed two Border Police officers in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem.