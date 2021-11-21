Americans need to understand the Middle East
1 Israeli Killed, 3 Injured in Jerusalem Attack
Carlo-style submachine gun used in the attack in the Old City of Jerusalem that left four injured, one critically on November 21, 2021. (Israel Police)
News Updates
Jerusalem
Old City
attack

1 Israeli Killed, 3 Injured in Jerusalem Attack

The Media Line Staff
11/21/2021

One person was killed and three injured in a shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem. The attacker, who used a Carlo-style submachine gun, was shot dead by police forces. A second attacker attempted to stab security officers, before escaping the scene.  The attack took place in Sunday morning at about 9 a.m. near the Chain Gate.

The dead shooter reportedly was disguised as a haredi Orthodox man. He was later identified as a resident of the Shuafat neighborhood of east Jerusalem; police said he was a known member of the Hamas terror organization. Hamas said in a statement after the attack that: “The holy city continues to fight against the foreign occupier, and will not surrender to the occupation.”

The attack on Sunday comes days after a Palestinian teen from east Jerusalem stabbed two Border Police officers in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem.

