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At Least 4 US Service Members Killed After KC-135 Refueling Aircraft Crashes in Western Iraq
A US Air Force B-52 from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota is aerial refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker as it heads to the Persioan Gulf on Dec. 30, 2020. (Senior Airman Roslyn Ward/US Air Force)

At Least 4 US Service Members Killed After KC-135 Refueling Aircraft Crashes in Western Iraq

The Media Line Staff
03/13/2026

At least four US service members were killed after a KC-135 refueling aircraft went down in western Iraq on March 12 during Operation Epic Fury, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported, adding that the incident was not caused by hostile fire or friendly fire.

The aircraft went down at approximately 2 pm ET in friendly airspace, according to CENTCOM, which said rescue operations were still underway. Six crew members were on board the aircraft.

Four of the six crew members have been confirmed dead as search and recovery efforts continue at the crash site.

Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One KC-135 went down in western Iraq while the second aircraft landed safely, the command said.

Officials said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The identities of the service members are being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified.

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine were scheduled to hold a news briefing at the Pentagon following the announcement of the crash.

Officials have not released additional details about the circumstances of the incident as the investigation continues.

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