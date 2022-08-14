At Least 41 Killed in Church Fire in Egypt

At least 41 people were killed and 45 injured in a fire inside a church in the Egyptian city of Giza on Sunday. Some 5,000 people were attending mass on Sunday morning when the electrical fire broke out, Reuters attended.

The fire, which has been blamed on an electrical short circuit, blocked an entrance to the Coptic Abu Sifin church, which caused a stampede. Most of those killed due to the fire were children, Reuters reported citing unnamed security sources.

Coptic Christians make up about 10% of Egypt’s primarily Muslim population.