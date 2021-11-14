Americans need to understand the Middle East
At Least 5 Anti-Coup Protesters Killed in Sudan
A Sudanese demonstrator carrying a national flag walks by roadblocks set up by protesters on a street in the capital Khartoum, on October 26, 2021, to denounce a military coup that overthrew the transition to civilian rule. (AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Sudan
Coup
Protests

At Least 5 Anti-Coup Protesters Killed in Sudan

The Media Line Staff
11/14/2021

At least five anti-coup protesters were killed and dozens injured in Sudan at mass rallies in Sudan on Saturday. The demonstrations were protesting against the military coup that took place last month, which excluded the civilian coalition that had been set to take over the government as part of a power-sharing agreement signed two years ago.

Tens of thousands of people took part in the pro-democracy demonstrations in the capital Khartom and other cities throughout the country. They were met by security forces firing tear gas and live ammunition to disperse the protests. The protests came a day after a new ruling council was sworn in by the military coup leaders.

At least 20 civilians have been killed in protests against the military coup since it was mounted on October 25.

Demonstrations in support of the protesters also were held in cities around the world, including Paris and Berlin.

