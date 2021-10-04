Americans need to understand the Middle East
At Least 5 Killed in Blast Outside Kabul Mosque
The Eid Gah Mosque in a photo taken in 2004. (KevinScottNL/English WIkipedia)
News Updates
Kabul
Mosque
Taliban
Islamic State
attack

At Least 5 Killed in Blast Outside Kabul Mosque

The Media Line Staff
10/04/2021

At least five civilians are reported dead in an explosion outside a mosque in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan on Sunday. The explosion at the Eid Gah Mosque occurred during a funeral service for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid, according to reports. Several members of the Taliban senior leadership were inside the mosque at the time of the explosion, which appeared to be targeting them. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack,

Late on Sunday night, an Islamic State cell in Kabul was attacked and destroyed by the Taliban. “Last night, a special unit of the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate carried out an operation against ISIS insurgents in Kabul’s Police District 17. As a result of this operation, which was very decisive and successful, the ISIS center was completely destroyed and all the ISIS members in it were killed,” Mujahid tweeted.

ISIS and the Taliban have been at odds since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August. The Islamic State in Khorasan Province fired on US troops as they were being evacuated from Kabul, killing 13 US service members and 169 Afghans.

