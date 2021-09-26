Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
At Least 5 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Troops During Hamas Arrests
A street in the city of Jenin in the West Bank, in a photo taken in 2011. (WIkimedia Commons)
News Updates
Hamas
Israel Defense Forces
Arrests
Clashes

At Least 5 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Troops During Hamas Arrests

The Media Line Staff
09/26/2021

At least five Palestinians were killed during an operation throughout the West Bank to arrest Hamas operatives. The operation early on Sunday morning targeted a cell that the Israel Defense Forces said was poised to carry out terror attacks inside Israel immediately. The Palestinians who were killed were caught in clashes with Israeli troops during the arrests. Two Israeli soldiers also were seriously injured during the clashes, according to the IDF.

The operation was carried out by the IDF and by the Israel Police and Border Police counterterrorism units, along with the Shin Bet security service. It was carried out in the West Bank Palestinian city of Jenin and surrounding villages, as well as in villages near Ramallah.

The movement of the Hamas cell had been tracked for several days prior to the arrest raids. Several cell members are believed to still be at large.

“The security forces took action overnight in Judea and Samaria against Hamas terrorists who were about to carry out terrorist attacks in real time,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement using the biblical designation for the West Bank. “The soldiers and commanders in the field acted as expected; they engaged the enemy and we back them completely.”

Some Israeli officials are concerned that Hamas in Gaza will retaliate by firing rockets into Israel.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.