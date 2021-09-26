At Least 5 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Troops During Hamas Arrests

At least five Palestinians were killed during an operation throughout the West Bank to arrest Hamas operatives. The operation early on Sunday morning targeted a cell that the Israel Defense Forces said was poised to carry out terror attacks inside Israel immediately. The Palestinians who were killed were caught in clashes with Israeli troops during the arrests. Two Israeli soldiers also were seriously injured during the clashes, according to the IDF.

The operation was carried out by the IDF and by the Israel Police and Border Police counterterrorism units, along with the Shin Bet security service. It was carried out in the West Bank Palestinian city of Jenin and surrounding villages, as well as in villages near Ramallah.

The movement of the Hamas cell had been tracked for several days prior to the arrest raids. Several cell members are believed to still be at large.

“The security forces took action overnight in Judea and Samaria against Hamas terrorists who were about to carry out terrorist attacks in real time,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement using the biblical designation for the West Bank. “The soldiers and commanders in the field acted as expected; they engaged the enemy and we back them completely.”

Some Israeli officials are concerned that Hamas in Gaza will retaliate by firing rockets into Israel.