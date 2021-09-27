Americans need to understand the Middle East
At Least 50 Houthis Killed During Marib Offensive
Houthi rebels
YEMEN
Marib

At Least 50 Houthis Killed During Marib Offensive

The Media Line Staff
09/27/2021

At least 50 Houthi rebels were killed on Sunday during an offensive to capture the Yemeni city of Marib.

The Iran-backed Houthis have in the last month renewed the fight for the oil-rich stronghold city in the country’s north. During the fighting on Sunday, they were repelled by warplanes from the Saudi-led coalition of Arab states.

Marib is located some 120 km east of the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, also held by the Houthis. It is key to controlling the north of the country.

The civil war in Yemen has been on-going for the last seven years and some 80% of Yemenis are dependent on humanitarian aid. The United Nations has called it the world’s most serious humanitarian crisis.

