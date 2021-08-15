At Least 59 Killed, Dozens Missing in Northern Turkey Floods

At least 59 people have been killed in flash floods that struck northern Turkey, near the Black Sea, according to reports on Sunday. Dozens of people remain missing since the floods first hit last week. More than 80 villages in Turkey remained without power on Sunday, and the damage reported from the natural disaster appears devastating.

The flooding was caused by heavy rains that struck the area on Wednesday. It demolished homes, broke at least five bridges, swept away cars and made roads unpassable.

Rescue teams, including search and rescue dogs, have been working to locate the missing, Al Jazeera reported.