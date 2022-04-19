The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
At Least 6 Killed in Bomb Attack on Boys’ High School in Kabul
A wounded youth is moved on a stretcherto a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan on April 19, 2022, after two bomb blasts rocked a boys' high school in a Shiite Hazara neighborhood killing at least 6 people. No group has claimed responsibility. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Kabul
attack
high school
Afghanistan
Shiite

At Least 6 Killed in Bomb Attack on Boys’ High School in Kabul

The Media Line Staff
04/19/2022

At least six people were killed and 11 injured after an attack on Tuesday afternoon on a boys’ high school and on a nearby educational center in western Kabul in Afghanistan. The multiple explosions, from two improvised explosive devices and possibly by suicide bombers, occurred in the Dasht-i-Barchi neighborhood of the Afghan capital, which is home to a large Shia Hazara community, a minority group that has been targeted by extremists in the past, according to reports.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack. Many of the injured and possibly some of the dead are believed to be students. The Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School could hold about 1,000 students.

Nearly a year ago, in May 2021, a bomb attack on the Sayed Al-Shuhada girls’ school in the same neighborhood killed at least 85 people, mostly teenage girls. No group claimed responsibility for that attack, though the Taliban, which took over rule of Afghanistan in August 2021, denied that they had committed the attack. Many attacks in the country since the takeover by the Taliban have been claimed by their rival, Islamic State.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.