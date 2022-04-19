At Least 6 Killed in Bomb Attack on Boys’ High School in Kabul

At least six people were killed and 11 injured after an attack on Tuesday afternoon on a boys’ high school and on a nearby educational center in western Kabul in Afghanistan. The multiple explosions, from two improvised explosive devices and possibly by suicide bombers, occurred in the Dasht-i-Barchi neighborhood of the Afghan capital, which is home to a large Shia Hazara community, a minority group that has been targeted by extremists in the past, according to reports.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack. Many of the injured and possibly some of the dead are believed to be students. The Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School could hold about 1,000 students.

Nearly a year ago, in May 2021, a bomb attack on the Sayed Al-Shuhada girls’ school in the same neighborhood killed at least 85 people, mostly teenage girls. No group claimed responsibility for that attack, though the Taliban, which took over rule of Afghanistan in August 2021, denied that they had committed the attack. Many attacks in the country since the takeover by the Taliban have been claimed by their rival, Islamic State.