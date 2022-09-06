The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
At Least 60 Lebanese, Syrian Refugees Stranded in Mediterranean Sea
A Lebanese Navy boat carrying relatives of victims sails past a launch platform for a submarine operation intended to find and salvage the wreckage of a boat carrying illegal migrants that capsized in April off hte coast of Tripoli on August 22, 2022(Ibrahim Chalhoub/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Migrants
Refugees
Lebanese
Syrian
Mediterranean Sea

At Least 60 Lebanese, Syrian Refugees Stranded in Mediterranean Sea

The Media Line Staff
09/06/2022

At least 60 Lebanese and Syrian refugees and migrants have been stranded since Sunday on a fishing boat in the Mediterranean Sea and are without food, water and baby formula, The Associated Press reported. Two children have died so far and the boat is leaking, the occupants of the boat told relatives via a satellite phone, according to the report.

The migrants and refugees, who left Lebanon off the coast of the northern city of Tripoli about 10 days ago, are trying to reach Italy to obtain jobs.  They are stuck off the coast of Italy and Malta, and those countries have not sent rescue vessels, Al Jazeera reported. Two other vessels that set off at the same time were rescued by Malta’s Navy.

Several such ships have left from Lebanon in recent months as the economic and refugee crisis deepens there, including a boat in April carrying dozens of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians that sank off the coast of Libya, killing most aboard.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.