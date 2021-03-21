At Least 7 Killed in Rebel Hospital in Shelling From Syrian Army

At least seven civilians were killed and 14 medics injured when a hospital in the Syrian rebel-held city of Al Atārib was hit by shells from a Syrian army outpost. At least one of the dead in the attack on Sunday in Idlib province was a child, Reuters reported.

The hospital is located underground. The shells hit its courtyard and main entrance, according to Al Jazeera. The hospital has been evacuated, The Associated Press reported.

The attack comes despite a cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey.

Some 2.9 million people live in Idlib, of which about two-thirds have been displaced from their homes, Al Jazeera reported, citing United Nations figures.