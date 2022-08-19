The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

At Least 77 Die in Sudan Flooding
A Sudanese man walks through a flooded area near al-Qash river on August 18, 2022 in Aroma, in the eastern state of Kassala, one of the badly affected regions in Sudan due to torrential rains. (Hussein Ery/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Sudan
Flooding

At Least 77 Die in Sudan Flooding

The Media Line Staff
08/19/2022

At least 77 people in Sudan have died and about 14,500 homes destroyed in flooding caused by seasonal rains. The rainy season began in May and lasts until October.

South Darfur was among the hardest hit, with the rains destroying more than 9,000 homes and forcing more than 30,000 families to stay outdoors.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that more than 136,000 people have been affected by the floods, with the number of those affected as of August 14 doubled over last year. Some 80 people were died and a total of 314,500 people in Sudan were affected during the entire 2021 rainy season, the UN reported.

Egypt on Thursday sent five military transport planes carrying tons of relief aid to Sudan, including tents, blankets, food, medicines and medical supplies.

