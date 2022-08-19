At Least 77 Die in Sudan Flooding

At least 77 people in Sudan have died and about 14,500 homes destroyed in flooding caused by seasonal rains. The rainy season began in May and lasts until October.

South Darfur was among the hardest hit, with the rains destroying more than 9,000 homes and forcing more than 30,000 families to stay outdoors.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that more than 136,000 people have been affected by the floods, with the number of those affected as of August 14 doubled over last year. Some 80 people were died and a total of 314,500 people in Sudan were affected during the entire 2021 rainy season, the UN reported.

Egypt on Thursday sent five military transport planes carrying tons of relief aid to Sudan, including tents, blankets, food, medicines and medical supplies.