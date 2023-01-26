Donate
At Least 8 Palestinians Killed in IDF Operation in Jenin
Palestinians hurl rocks at an Israeli army bulldozer in the West Bank city of Jenin, on January 26, 2023 during an Israeli raid that killed at least eight. (Zain Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
01/26/2023

Eight Palestinians have been killed and several others injured during an Israel Defense Forces operation in Jenin in the West Bank. The Kan public broadcaster reported that the operation was mounted to arrest a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative who was allegedly preparing an imminent major terror attack in an Israeli city. Palestinian officials reportedly said that the death toll is expected to go higher.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement early on Thursday that it was operating in Jenin, it later provided more details about the operation, which it said was carried out out following targeted intelligence information from the Shin Bet and included the YAMAM undercover unit and Border Police.

Kan reported that the operation began Thursday morning when undercover forces entered Jenin in a milk truck. Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired on the troops and detonated explosives, according to reports. The troops surrounded a building where the suspect and other wanted suspects were located. During the altercation Palestinian fighters shot down an IDF drone, as seen in a video circulating on social media.

The IDF reported that five wanted or armed men were killed by troops during the operation and noted that it is investigating reports of more Palestinian dead, and that no IDF troops were killed. The Palestinians report that one of the dead is a 60-year-old woman.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh called the operation in Jenin a “massacre carried out by the Israeli government, in the shadow of international silence.” Hamas and Islamic Jihad announced that they will hold an “emergency meeting” in Gaza. Israeli officials say there is a possibility that rockets will be fired from Gaza on Israel.

