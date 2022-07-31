The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

At Least 80 Killed in Floods Throughout Iran
Workers clean mud and dirty water after a flash flood in a northwestern district of Emamzadeh Davoud near Tehran, Iran on July 28, 2022. (Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran
Flooding

At Least 80 Killed in Floods Throughout Iran

The Media Line Staff
07/31/2022

At least 80 people were killed and 30 are missing in floods throughout Iran. Iranian state media reported on Saturday that 60 cities, 140 districts and 516 villages have been flooded after over a week of torrential rains.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered governors nationwide on high alert and ordered the emergency relief agencies to prepare for the possibility that reservoirs and dams would overflow. There has been about $200 million in damages to the agricultural sector, Agriculture Minister Javad Sadatinejad announced.

Iran and the rest of the Middle East are typically dry in the summer; the damaging rains are considered to be part of the pattern of unpredictable weather brought on by global warming. More rain is expected in Iran’s southern and northern provinces in the coming days.

