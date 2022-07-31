At Least 80 Killed in Floods Throughout Iran

At least 80 people were killed and 30 are missing in floods throughout Iran. Iranian state media reported on Saturday that 60 cities, 140 districts and 516 villages have been flooded after over a week of torrential rains.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered governors nationwide on high alert and ordered the emergency relief agencies to prepare for the possibility that reservoirs and dams would overflow. There has been about $200 million in damages to the agricultural sector, Agriculture Minister Javad Sadatinejad announced.

Iran and the rest of the Middle East are typically dry in the summer; the damaging rains are considered to be part of the pattern of unpredictable weather brought on by global warming. More rain is expected in Iran’s southern and northern provinces in the coming days.