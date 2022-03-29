At Talks in Turkey, Russia Says Will Cut Back Militarily in Parts of Ukraine

During talks in Istanbul, Turkey, Russia said it would cut back on military operations around Kyiv and northern Ukraine. The move was meant as a trust-building measure as the two sides work to negotiate an end to the war which began on February 24 when Russia invaded its neighbor Ukraine. The scaled down military operations is not a cease-fire, however, according to Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky. Ukraine’s military reported withdrawals around Kyiv and Chernihiv.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the start of the meeting between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators that: “We believe that there will be no losers in a just peace. Prolonging the conflict is not in anyone’s interest.”

Ukrainian negotiators reportedly have offered the parameters of a cease-fire deal that include agreement to not join international alliances such as NATO or to host foreign military bases, and to hold a 15-year consultation period on the status of Russian-annexed Crimea, and to allow Russian and Ukrainian leaders to discuss the fate of the Donbas region, which Russia last month recognized as independent.

Ukraine named Israel, and NATO members Canada, Poland and Turkey as countries that could give security guarantees under a peace deal.