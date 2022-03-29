The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
At Talks in Turkey, Russia Says Will Cut Back Militarily in Parts of Ukraine
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Russian and Ukrainian delegations ahead of the peace talks at Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul, Turkey on March 29, 2022. (Arda Kucukkaya/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Turkey
Russo-Ukrainian War
peace talks
Recep Tayyip Erdogan

At Talks in Turkey, Russia Says Will Cut Back Militarily in Parts of Ukraine

The Media Line Staff
03/29/2022

During talks in Istanbul, Turkey, Russia said it would cut back on military operations around Kyiv and northern Ukraine. The move was meant as a trust-building measure as the two sides work to negotiate an end to the war which began on February 24 when Russia invaded its neighbor Ukraine. The scaled down military operations is not a cease-fire, however, according to Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky. Ukraine’s military reported withdrawals around Kyiv and Chernihiv.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the start of the meeting between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators that: “We believe that there will be no losers in a just peace. Prolonging the conflict is not in anyone’s interest.”

Ukrainian negotiators reportedly have offered the parameters of a cease-fire deal that include agreement to not join international alliances such as NATO or to host foreign military bases, and to hold a 15-year consultation period on the status of Russian-annexed Crimea, and to allow Russian and Ukrainian leaders to discuss the fate of the Donbas region, which Russia last month recognized as independent.

Ukraine named Israel, and NATO members Canada, Poland and Turkey as countries that could give security guarantees under a peace deal.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.