Report: Attack on Iranian Nuclear Building Caused Major Damage
(Pixabay)
News Updates
Iran
Iranian centrifuges
attack
sabotage

Report: Attack on Iranian Nuclear Building Caused Major Damage

Steven Ganot and Dima Abumaria
06/24/2021

A sabotage attack on the Iranian facility that produces centrifuges to enrich uranium, the Iran Centrifuge Technology Company, caused major damage despite Iranian officials’ claim that the attack was thwarted before it could cause damage, the Jerusalem Post reported citing unnamed sources.

The building had been on the list of targets that Israel had provided to the Trump administration last year, the New York Times reported.

The building is located near Karaj City, which is 25 miles west of the capital Tehran.

The incident currently is under investigation, according to the report.  The incident comes on the heels of what Fars calls a “sabotage operation” in a part of the electricity distribution network of the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility on Sunday morning, which Iran has blamed on the “Zionist regime.”

