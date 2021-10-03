Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Attack on Israel Police Officers in Arab Town Condemned
A neighborhood in the Arab Israeli town of Kfar Kassem. (Yoav Lerman via Flickr)
News Updates
Israel Police
Kfar Kassem

Attack on Israel Police Officers in Arab Town Condemned

The Media Line Staff
10/03/2021

The head of the Ra’am-United Arab List Party that is part of Israel’s ruling government coalition, who has called for the Israel Police to do more to combat crime and violence in the Arab community, on Saturday night condemned an assault on Israel Police officers who responded to a report of violence in the Arab Israeli town of Kfar Kassem. Mansour Abbas said in a statement condemning the incident that he “expressed my unequivocal condemnation to Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, wished a speedy recovery to the police officers, and emphasized the obligation to uphold the rule of law and cooperation with police.”

The police officers were beaten by private security guards after they responded to a call about violence in a city building. Video circulated on social media of the officers being beaten and bloodied. Four men were arrested for the attacks; they reportedly are part of a private initiative to maintain law and order in the town.

“The violence in Arab society has reached an unbearable point. We will fight it with all our might,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted Saturday night. “I expect the Arab society, which asks the state to intervene, to give the police full backing and support.”

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.