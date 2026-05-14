Attempted Bombing Thwarted Near St. Ephrem Cathedral in Aleppo 

[DAMASCUS] The Syriac Orthodox Archdiocese of Aleppo has revealed details of a security incident at St. Ephrem Syriac Cathedral in the city’s Sulaymaniyah district after authorities thwarted an apparent bombing attempt near the church compound. The incident raised concerns and renewed attention on the security of places of worship in the city.

In an official statement obtained by The Media Line, the archdiocese said it was releasing details of the incident “to clarify the facts and prevent misinterpretations,” explaining that the event took place on the morning of Wednesday, May 13, 2026. A hearse belonging to a funeral service in Aleppo had arrived at St. Ephrem Cathedral carrying the body of a member of the congregation.

According to the statement, the incident occurred as the vehicle was reversing within the church grounds. Witnesses noticed a small suspicious object falling from the vehicle. The item was reportedly wrapped in a black bag and tightly sealed with transparent adhesive tape, immediately raising concerns among those present.

The statement explained that the archdiocese guard initially assumed the object belonged to the funeral vehicle or was part of its equipment. However, the driver denied any knowledge of the item or connection to it, prompting those at the scene to alert a nearby traffic officer.

The archdiocese said the officer immediately informed security authorities, triggering precautionary measures that included sealing off the area and restricting access for both vehicles and pedestrians after suspicions emerged that the object could contain explosives.

Shortly afterward, a specialized explosives unit arrived and conducted an on-site inspection of the suspicious object before safely removing it from the area, according to the statement.

In a later development, the archdiocese said that security camera footage confirmed that the object had indeed fallen from the hearse itself. The vehicle had reportedly been parked overnight on a nearby street before arriving at the cathedral.

The statement did not provide further information regarding how the object came to be attached to or placed inside the vehicle, nor did it disclose the nature of its contents. No official findings from forensic examinations or ongoing investigations have yet been released.

In its concluding remarks, the archdiocese expressed gratitude for what it described as divine protection that prevented a disaster and praised the swift response of security forces.

“We thank God first and foremost for His care and mercy that prevented a catastrophe, and we also thank the security authorities who dealt with the incident quickly and professionally,” the statement said.

The church also said it was praying for the safety of the country and its people, stressing that public security and stability remain priorities amid ongoing challenges.

The incident carries particular significance given the cathedral’s location in Sulaymaniyah, one of Aleppo’s busiest districts, which sees regular daily activity and religious gatherings. The episode comes as Syria continues to face periodic security

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, including what the object was, how it became attached to the hearse, and whether any individuals or groups were involved.

Pending official findings, observers say the rapid identification of the suspicious object and the swift response by security personnel may have prevented an incident with potentially far more serious consequences.