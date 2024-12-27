Attorney General Orders Probe Into Sara Netanyahu After Corruption Case Report

Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Aisman have called for an investigation into Sara Netanyahu after an investigative report alleged her involvement in witness intimidation and interference in her husband, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption case.

The report, aired last week on Channel 12’s “Uvda” program, claimed that Sara Netanyahu directed the late Hanni Bleiweiss, a former aide to the prime minister, to organize protests and online campaigns targeting Hadas Klein, a key witness in the corruption trial. The allegations are based on internal communications recovered from Bleiweiss’s phone.

The attorney general’s statement, while not naming Sara Netanyahu directly, urged the police to investigate potential witness harassment and obstruction of justice. Channel 12 reported that the investigation would be handled by the Lahav 433 serious crimes unit, which may seek access to both Bleiweiss’s and Netanyahu’s phones.

Critics of the government welcomed the announcement, while Netanyahu’s allies decried it as politically motivated. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir accused Baharav-Miara of “political persecution” against the Netanyahu family, and Justice Minister Yariv Levin criticized the move as “selective enforcement.”

Opposition figures, including Labor lawmaker Naama Lazimi, praised the decision, calling it a step toward justice. Meanwhile, Bleiweiss’s family has announced plans to file a lawsuit against the Netanyahus, citing harassment and abuse.