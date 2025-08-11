Australia To Recognize Palestinian State at UN in September 

Australia will formally recognize the State of Palestine at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September, joining recent moves by the UK, France, and Canada. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the decision is intended to advance momentum toward a two-state solution, a ceasefire in Gaza, and the release of hostages.

Albanese said Canberra’s position rests on commitments received from Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, including governance reforms, the termination of prisoner payments, education changes, demilitarization, general elections, and continued recognition of Israel’s right to exist. He stressed that Hamas would have no role in a future Palestinian state. The PA has also agreed to reforms backed by the Arab League, which has demanded Hamas relinquish control of Gaza and disarm.

“A two-state solution is humanity’s best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East,” Albanese told reporters, adding that this may be the best opportunity to strengthen moderate voices and weaken extremism.

The statement criticized the Netanyahu government for expanding settlements, threatening annexation of occupied territory, and opposing Palestinian statehood. It also accused Israel of ignoring international calls to protect civilians and ensure access to food and medicine in Gaza.

The Hamas-run health ministry says more than 61,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, killing about 1,200 and taking 251 hostages.

Albanese said Australia will work with international partners on a credible peace plan ensuring security for both Israel and a future Palestinian state.