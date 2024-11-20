Australia, Turkey Battle Over 2026 UN Climate Summit Host Role

Australia and Turkey are at odds over hosting the 2026 United Nations climate change conference, COP31, with neither side ready to withdraw its bid despite ongoing bilateral discussions during the COP29 summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.

COP31 is scheduled to be held in November 2026. The 2025 UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) will convene in November 2025 in Belém, Brazil.

Australia’s Climate Minister Chris Bowen visited Turkey last week to advocate for Australia’s bid but was unable to persuade Turkey to withdraw, his office reported Tuesday.

The two countries are competing for the prestige and influence associated with hosting the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, a platform to showcase domestic initiatives and attract global funding.

Australia and Turkey have actively lobbied for their bids, intensifying debates about fossil fuel reliance among host nations at this year’s summit in Baku.

“We are reluctant to step aside again,” Turkey’s deputy environment minister said Tuesday, referring to Ankara’s withdrawal from a COP26 bid in 2021 and emphasizing Turkey’s comparatively smaller fossil fuel industry.

Bowen acknowledged Australia’s role as one of the world’s largest fossil fuel exporters but highlighted the nation’s shift towards renewables and the significance of a “Pacific COP” to address climate issues facing vulnerable island states.

Australia has the backing of members from the UN’s Western Europe and Others Group, including Germany and Britain, with cautious support from Pacific Island leaders. Turkey, however, has not revealed its supporters.

The host decision has no set deadline but requires unanimous agreement.