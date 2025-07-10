Australia Unveils Plan To Defund Universities and Deport Noncitizens Over Antisemitism

Australia’s government, in response to a sharp increase in antisemitic incidents since late 2023, has proposed cutting funding for universities that fail to protect Jewish students and deporting noncitizens who are allied to extremist groups.

The urgency of the situation is reflected in the government’s swift action, targeting universities, public institutions, media platforms, and noncitizens in a bid to push hate “to the margins of society.” Led by Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism Jillian Segal, the strategy recommends withholding public funding from universities that fail to safeguard Jewish students and revoking grants from academics engaging in hate speech. Several visa changes are also proposed, including screening and deportation for noncitizens spreading extremist views.

“The plan is an overarching one covering many areas where urgent action is needed,” Segal said during a news conference, noting that acts such as torched cars, vandalized synagogues, and harassment of Jewish individuals are entirely unacceptable.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed the recommendations, pledging fast implementation of some measures and longer-term efforts on others. “There are several things that can be implemented quickly,” he said. “There are a number of things that will require work over a period of time. … This is something that the government needs to work with civil society on at all levels.”

Segal, appointed in July 2024, submitted the plan soon after an arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue and amid a reported 300% spike in antisemitic incidents. The report warns that prejudice has become “ingrained and normalized” within academia. It urges the creation of a “report card” system to evaluate campus safety and recommends that universities, cultural organizations, media outlets, and festivals face penalties or funding cuts for failing to tackle antisemitism.

The recommendations also call for visa applicants to be screened, with “noncitizens involved in antisemitism” subject to visa cancellation and deportation. Additional proposals include regulating social media algorithms that amplify hate and embedding Holocaust and antisemitism education into the national curriculum.

Universities Australia, representing 39 institutions, expressed willingness to review the plan. Its CEO, Luke Sheehy, emphasized that “academic freedom and freedom of expression are core to the university mission, but they must be exercised with responsibility and never as a cover for hate or harassment.”