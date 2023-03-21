Donate
Avi Mayer Named New Editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post

The Media Line Staff
03/21/2023

Avi Mayer has been named the new editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post. He succeeds Yaakov Katz, who has been in the position for the last seven years.

Mayer, 38, most recently served as the managing director of global communications and public affairs for the American Jewish Committee. He previously served as the spokesperson for the Jewish Agency for Israel, and before that he served in the IDF Spokesman’s Office as a spokesman to the international media.

Mayer tweeted that he is “excited and humbled” to take on the new position.

Born in New York, Mayer was raised in Jerusalem. He attended the University of Maryland, and was a writer and editor for the Jewish student newspaper.

Katz will continue to write a column for the paper, according to the Jerusalem Post. He formerly served as the paper’s military correspondent.

