Azerbaijan Opens Embassy in Israel, Celebrating 3 Decades of Diplomatic Relations

Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Israel on Wednesday, marking 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The opening ceremony was held in Tel Aviv, with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen hosting his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

Cohen lauded Azerbaijan as a “strategic partner” and emphasized plans to visit Baku with an economic delegation in the near future. Bayramov expressed his appreciation for Israel being one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence, highlighting their strong relationship built on “dialogue and mutual understanding.”

During their meeting, the ministers discussed the potential for expanding economic cooperation. Currently, 114 Israeli companies operate in Azerbaijan, and the two countries have maintained direct flights since 1993.

Later that day, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with Bayramov at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem. They discussed regional security challenges and the threat Iran poses to stability. Netanyahu praised the strong relations between the two countries and the potential for future cooperation in various areas.

The meeting was attended by officials from both countries, including the director of Israel’s National Security Council, the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, and the deputy foreign minister of Azerbaijan.