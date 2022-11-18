Donate
Azerbaijan to Make History with First Embassy in Israel by Muslim Shi’ite State
The Israeli and Azerbaijani flags (Courtesy)
News Updates
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan-Israel
Yair Lapid

Azerbaijan to Make History with First Embassy in Israel by Muslim Shi’ite State

The Media Line Staff
11/18/2022

The Republic of Azerbaijan made history on Friday, with a decision by its parliament to open an embassy in Tel Aviv. The move will make it the first embassy by a country with a majority Shi’ite Muslim population and a Shi’ite government.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised the decision by the former Soviet republic, which borders both Russia and Iran.

“I welcome the decision by the National Assembly of Azerbaijan to open an embassy in Israel. Azerbaijan is an important partner of Israel and home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the Muslim world,” Prime Minister Lapid said on Friday.

“The decision to open an embassy reflects the depth of the relationship between the countries. This step is the fruit of the Israeli government’s efforts to build solid diplomatic bridges with the Muslim world.”

Azerbaijan already has a tourism office and a trade representative office in Israel.

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek tweeted an image of a champagne bottle in front of the flags of the two nations to celebrate the decision.

 

