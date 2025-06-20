Bahrain and UK Seal $2.7 Billion Investment and Military Agreements

Bahrain and the United Kingdom signed two major agreements on Thursday during Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa’s official visit to London, aimed at boosting economic cooperation and strengthening defense ties.

The visit included high-level talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street, where the two sides finalized a Strategic Investment and Collaboration Partnership. The deal outlines £2 billion ($2.7 billion) in Bahraini private sector investment across UK industries such as finance, technology, manufacturing, and green energy. It was signed by Bahrain’s Finance Minister Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa and UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves.

A separate Defense Cooperation Accord was signed by Bahrain’s Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Abdullah Al-Nuaimi and UK Defense Secretary John Healey. The agreement focuses on expanding joint training and operational coordination between the two countries’ armed forces, building on existing naval cooperation.

According to Bahrain News Agency, Crown Prince Salman praised the deepening relationship between the two nations, describing it as a continuation of historic ties nurtured by King Hamad and King Charles.

The two leaders also reviewed progress on a potential UK-Gulf Cooperation Council Free Trade Agreement and welcomed the UK’s full participation in the Comprehensive Security, Integration, and Prosperity Agreement.

In regional discussions, they expressed concern over the rising tension between Israel and Iran and called for immediate de-escalation, renewed diplomacy, and a ceasefire in Gaza. Starmer congratulated Bahrain on securing a seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2026–2027 term.