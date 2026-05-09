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Bahrain Arrests 41 Suspects Accused of Links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards
Four suspects arrested in Bahrain on suspicion of ties to IRGC. (Screenshot: X)

Bahrain Arrests 41 Suspects Accused of Links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

The Media Line Staff
05/10/2026

Bahrain announced Saturday that authorities arrested 41 people accused of belonging to a network tied to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, saying the group was involved in activities linked to espionage and support for Iranian operations.

The Interior Ministry said security agencies uncovered the organization during investigations conducted by the public prosecutor into cases involving “espionage on behalf of foreign entities and sympathy for Iranian aggression.”

The arrests come as Bahrain has increased internal security measures during ongoing regional tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. Bahrain hosts a major US military base and was among the Gulf countries affected by Iranian attacks launched after US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said Riyadh fully supported Bahrain’s efforts to confront actions aimed at destabilizing the kingdom.

The ministry also praised Bahraini security forces, commending what it described as their effectiveness in preventing attempts to threaten national security.

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Since the regional conflict began, Bahraini authorities have taken steps against people accused of publicly supporting Tehran. Last month, Bahrain revoked the citizenship of 69 individuals accused of expressing support for Iran.

The Bahraini Interior Ministry repeated Saturday that the case stemmed from earlier investigations tied to foreign-linked espionage activity and support for Iranian actions.

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