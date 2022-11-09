Donate
Bahrain Discovers 2 New Natural Gas Reservoirs
Bahrain Discovers 2 New Natural Gas Reservoirs

The Media Line Staff
11/09/2022

Two new natural gas reservoirs have been discovered in Bahrain, Nogaholding, the energy investment and development arm of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced on Tuesday. The reservoirs were discovered in the Al-Joubah and Al-Jawf reservoirs, which are located under existing gas-producing reservoirs in the kingdom, the official Bahrain News Agency reported. The report did not include an estimate of the amount of gas believed to be contained in the reservoir.

The report noted that the "significant discoveries are in tune with the vision and ambition of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to boost natural resources and their value in the Kingdom of Bahrain."

