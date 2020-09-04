Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Bahrain Follows Saudi Lead with Decision on Airspace
Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa (Shealah Craighead/White House/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Bahrain
Airspace
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Saudi Arabia
El Al
normalization
Middle East

Bahrain Follows Saudi Lead with Decision on Airspace

The Media Line Staff
09/04/2020

Bahrain has followed Saudi Arabia in announcing that it is opening its airspace to all flights headed to or from the United Arab Emirates, also explaining the move as the result of a request from the UAE. While not saying so explicitly, the new policy is apparently aimed at shortening flights coming from or returning to Israel, with which the UAE is pursuing normalization under an agreement announced on August 13 at the White House. Last week, an El Al 737 became the first passenger plane to travel between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi, with Saudi Arabia opening its airspace to that flight, as well as the one returning the next day to Tel Aviv. On Wednesday, Riyadh, perhaps as a way to elegantly explain the move, announced that all civilian aircraft heading to or from the UAE would be allowed to traverse the kingdom’s airspace. For flights originating in or returning to Tel Aviv, this means a travel time cut by more than half. Manama’s decision to follow suit can shave off a few more minutes. Like the UAE, Bahrain is said to be considering a normalization of ties with the Jewish state.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.