Bahrain follows UAE with Israel Peace Deal; Palestinians Furious

The Kingdom of Bahrain on Friday became the second Gulf nation to announce a peace deal with Israel. The agreement will be signed on Tuesday at the White House ceremony previously planned for the pact to be signed with the United Arab Emirates. The back-to-back announcements are being seen as major coups for both President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu who shared the goal of brokering peace with the predominantly Sunni Gulf States while not being forced to give ground on the creation of a Palestinian state. Reaction from the Palestinian Authority was quick, accusing Bahrain of “stabbing [the Palestinians] in the back,” despite Bahrain’s insistence that the deal will help the Palestinians.