Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Bahrain follows UAE with Israel Peace Deal; Palestinians Furious
Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa (Shealah Craighead/White House/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Bahrain
peace with Israel
follows UAE
Bahrain-Israel peace

Bahrain follows UAE with Israel Peace Deal; Palestinians Furious

The Media Line Staff
09/12/2020

The Kingdom of Bahrain on Friday became the second Gulf nation to announce a peace deal with Israel. The agreement will be signed on Tuesday at the White House ceremony previously planned for the pact to be signed with the United Arab Emirates. The back-to-back announcements are being seen as major coups for both President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu who shared the goal of brokering peace with the predominantly Sunni Gulf States while not being forced to give ground on the creation of a Palestinian state. Reaction from the Palestinian Authority was quick, accusing Bahrain of “stabbing [the Palestinians] in the back,” despite Bahrain’s insistence that the deal will help the Palestinians.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.