Bahrain, Israel to Hold Joint Innovation Summit as Abraham Accords Ties Deepen

Israel and Bahrain are holding a joint innovation conference in Manama next month, as the two countries further cement the relationship formalized in the 2020 Abraham Accords treaty.

The “Connect2Innovate” Conference will take place in the Bahraini capital on March 13-15 and will host business leaders from both countries.

The conference is the result of a coordinated effort by Bahrain’s Industry and Commerce Ministry and Economic Development Board, along with Israel’s Start-Up Nation Central NGO and the two countries’ respective embassies.

The Bahrain News Agency said that “government officials, major companies, international organizations, business communities, and tech innovators,” have been invited, who will “focus on challenges across fintech, logistics and supply changes, water, energy and climate.”

“This event is a unique opportunity for both Bahrain and Israel to come together and share their experiences, best practices, and work towards developing innovative solutions that will drive progress and growth in the industry,” said Bahrain’s Industry Minister Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro.

“The Connect2Innovate conference is taking place in Manama as both Israel and Bahrain are moving forward to realize the vision of the Abraham Accords and the opportunities it offers us all as it strives to reach its fullest potential,” said Israeli Ambassador to Bahrain Etan Na’eh.